Sneak preview of Sheffield photographic society's first exhibition in two years

The exhibition opened by Sian Brown – Head of Collections at Museum Sheffield - is the society’s first public exhibition it has been able to organise since November 2019 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This has been possible due to the dedication of member Linda Jackson, assisted by Mike Smith and John Scholey.

The key feature of this exhibition is to give members the opportunity to display a panel of their images without any judging or selection involvement, and can embrace a wide range of contemporary photographic styles, including landscapes, portraits, wildlife, urban, macro and creative images in both colour and black and white.

The Headstone taken by Richard Hall.

Each member’s panel will include a short narrative about themselves, and their images.

The exhibition will feature the work of 30 members plus a collection of “ Old Sheffield “ images by long serving member Ray Brightman.

There will be also a board celebrating the work of past exhibition organiser Keith Allchin, who died in 2020.

Visitors will be able to view this free exhibition during the normal opening hours of the Winter Garden.

Robin taken by John Scholey.

Members of the society will be on hand during lunchtimes each day to assist visitor’s appreciation of the images, or simply to chat about photography.

Stewards will be also be able to provide detailed information on all aspects of our Society, which was founded in 1864.

The display is open until Sunday, November 14.

Whoops - froglet on a wateer lily taken by Richard Worth.

Kelpies taken by Steve Jackson.

Mandarin Duck taken by Robert Nixon-Betts.

Not for Squirreling Away taken by Eddie Sherwood.

After the Rain taken by Liz Pickering.