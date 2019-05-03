Sports dinner honouring Sheffield’s best provide vital charity boost

Two of Yorkshire’s deserving charities have each received £15,000 following a red carpet glitzy celebration of sport hosted by Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Yorkshire Sport Foundation and The Children’s Hospital Charity have been presented with the vital funds following a glitzy gala dinner attended by medallists from the Olympics, Paralympics, European Championships, and Commonwealth Games including Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Held at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) in October, the bi-annual event included an awards presentation to recognise the success of the city’s grassroots, elite and world champion sporting stars.

Yorkshire Sport Foundation is a charity supporting organisations across the nine districts of South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

Director of development at Yorkshire Sport Foundation, Helen Marney, said: “It was an honour to be a part of this fantastic event and we are incredibly grateful to Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park for choosing to support our charity.

The Rt Hon Richard Caborn, Project Lead for Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park (pictured third from right), said: “Sheffield’s Celebration of Sport was an incredible way to honour the success of our elite athletes at major sporting events over the last two years, including the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, European Championships and Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.”

Director of The Children’s Hospital Charity, David Vernon-Edwards (pictured far left), said: “It was a wonderful evening and testament to the hard work of everyone involved in organising the event. We’re so thankful it raised such a fantastic total for our Sheffield Children’s Hospital.” Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park continues to deliver a tangible legacy from the London 2012 Olympic Games through world-class sports facilities, education, new skills, research and innovation, environmental improvements and opportunities for the local community.