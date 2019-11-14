This successful architecture arts festival inspired by Sheffield is set to return

Chris Bush, who will be sharing her experience of researching and writing a musical spanning three generations of Park Hill, as part of arts festival Sheffield Modern. Photo by Chris Saunders.

This year's programme for Sheffield Modern has two themes; Social Housing at 100 and Return to the Workshop.The Social Housing at 100 theme will focus on the one hundred years on from the Housing Act which paved the way for large-scale council housing developments.

The art showcased and events will provoke questions around these houses today,The Return to the Workshop theme takes its name and inspiration from the teachings of the Bauhaus art school which was founded in Germany one hundred years ago.

The school's manifesto called for artists to bring the spirit of architecture into other art forms and unite disciplines, and the artwork and workshops will reflect this.

Festival Director Claire Thornley, said: “In a time of housing crisis, we think it's important to look back at positive stories relating to social housing in the city over the past 100 years, to help make a case for why it should be valued more going forward.

“We're also joining in international celebrations of the Bauhaus, the German art school that was founded in 1919. Though it closed under Nazi pressure in 1933, we want to celebrate its spirit and the massive impact that its artists, designers and architects have had on 20th and 21st century design.”

Festival highlights include a fancy-dress Bauhaus Ball on a Saturday night at Sidney and Matilda, Rivelin Works. The party will be inspired by the Bauhaus art school's costume parties.

For artists, there will be a series of free family-friendly workshops throughout Saturday afternoon in Site Gallery and Yorkshire Artspace, both on Brown Street, where people can get creative and explore ideas around building, home and design.

There will also be a talk with Chris Bush, who will be sharing her experience of researching and writing a musical spanning three generations of Park Hill.