The best wreath making workshops across Sheffield this weekend

Wreath making workshops are taking place across Sheffield this November and December.

Wreath making is a tradition that goes back millennia, and its connection to Christmas began in the 1500s when the advent wreath originated in Germany before taking off across Europe.

Christmas wreaths are usually hung on the fourth Sunday before Christmas (November 28) and candles are used to count down to the big day. The wreaths are made of evergreens to represent the Christian belief in Jesus’ eternal life.

Here are some of the best wreath making events taking place across Sheffield in the coming weeks:

Enjoy a festive walk through Brinscall woods, followed by a wreath making workshop

Kelham Island Museum – This festive wreath making workshop takes place on November 25, 6pm-8pm. A creative from Orchis Floral Design will guide wreath makers step by step to make a door wreath in their own style, meaning that every decoration will be unique. All abilities are welcome from complete beginner to experts and all materials will be provided. There will be lots of locally sourced foliage, beautiful dried fruits, ribbons and sparkly bits to decorate with. Tickets are £40 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/workshop-festive-wreath-making-tickets-189468153347.

Longshaw, Burbage and the Eastern Moors – The next session with availability is December 6, 10am-12pm. At this session, wreaths will be made using materials gathered from Longshaw and the surrounding area. Creators will also be able to enjoy a hot drink and mince pie as they put together their decoration. Attendees should bring their own secateurs and gardening gloves, as well as any additional items to add to their wreath. Tickets are £35 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wreath-making-at-longshaw-tickets-170128808847.

The Reading Rooms, Grenoside – This workshop is being held November 26, 7pm-9pm and November 27-28, 2pm-4pm. Mince pies, mulled wine, and all wreath making materials are included in the price. Tickets cost £28 if you bring your own pruners, or £35 and you will receive a pair to keep. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festive-wreath-making-workshop-tickets-188191274167.